ClearView CRM and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS Zoho CRM
Both platforms focus on donor data but lack payment processing, forcing you to pay for separate donation tools. Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising in one platform.
ClearView CRM starts at $500 monthly plus user fees, while Zoho CRM charges $20 per user before add-ons. Zeffy costs nothing and donors can leave voluntary contributions.
Both ClearView CRM and Zoho CRM need third-party integrations for payments and events. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, and raffles ready to use today.
Zeffy is completely free with zero transaction fees. ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user plus card processing fees. Zoho CRM starts at $20/user/month with additional costs for add-ons, making Zeffy the clear budget-friendly choice.
Traditional donor management systems like ClearView CRM and Zoho CRM require multiple integrations for payments, events, and fundraising. Zeffy combines donor tracking with built-in donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one zero-fee platform.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user, and Zoho CRM starts at $20/user with add-on costs, Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction charges.
Yes. Unlike ClearView CRM and Zoho CRM which lack built-in payment processing, Zeffy offers integrated donation forms, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and accepts all payment methods. Your donors can even leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy eliminates the need for multiple platforms. While competitors require third-party integrations for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores, Zeffy includes everything in one zero-fee platform, saving you money and reducing administrative complexity.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
