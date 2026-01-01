Donorbox

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies - $25/mo + 5.65% + card fees per gift
Varies - 2.95% plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
2.2% + $0.10 per transaction (varies by region: US 2.9% + $0.15, Canada 2.2% + C$0.10, UK 2.2% + £0.10, EU 2.2% + €0.10)
2.2% + $0.30 per transaction via Stripe; 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction via PayPal; ACH direct bank transfers also available (rates vary)

Platform fees
2.75% + $0.20 per transaction
2.95% per transaction on Standard (1.75% for some features); 1.75% per transaction on Pro (reduced to 1.5% for some features); Premium custom/varies; Cryptocurrency and stock donations 3.95% total

Monthly fees
$25/month per month
$0 - Standard: $0/month; Pro: $150/month; Premium: Custom pricing

Value for money
N/A
4.6

Features
3.4/5 - Feature-heavy platform with steep learning curve - most teams need training to get started.
4.8/5 - Requires paid plans for full features - limited tools without add-ons or third-party integrations.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving, tribute gifts, and pledge campaigns; advanced features require a paid plan.
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields, but charges 2.95% platform fees plus processing costs on every gift.

Ticketing
Event registration and ticketing with seating charts and check-in tools, available on higher-tier plans.
Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management, available on paid plans only.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with team pages and personal fundraiser tools, available on paid plans.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with personal fundraising pages, requires higher-tier paid plan starting at $150/month. Auctions
Silent and live auction tools with mobile bidding, item management, and automated outbid notifications built in.
No auction functionality; requires separate platforms and manual integration for bidding events. Raffles
No dedicated raffle tools; requires workarounds using donation forms or third-party integration.
No raffle tools available; requires separate platforms for compliance tracking and winner selection.

Online store
Product sales and merchandise store with inventory tracking, requires paid plan access.
No online store functionality; requires third-party integration and additional fees for selling products. Memberships
Membership management with recurring billing, member portals, and automated renewal reminders; requires paid plan access.
Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access.

Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history, custom fields, segmentation, and integration with major CRM platforms.
Donor database with giving history, segments, and export tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email campaigns with templates, automation, and donor communication tools; available on paid plans.
Basic receipts and thank-you emails only, no campaign tools or donor newsletters. Payment Processing
First-party payment processing with credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets, charges 2.9% plus platform fees per transaction.
Stripe and PayPal integration with automated receipts.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers, but no native in-person payment tools.
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers, but no native in-person payment tools.

Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through its payment gateway with standard processing fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via checkout for online donations.
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay through Stripe checkout on donation forms.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations, reducing fees on larger gifts.
ACH bank transfers available for US donors, reducing card fees but platform fees still apply.

Tap to Pay App
Native in-person payment tools not available; separate hardware required for events and galas.
Native in-person payments not available; requires separate hardware and third-party integration.

Customer Support
3.9/5
4.6/5

Unlimited Support
Support access depends on plan tier - free users get limited help with slower response times
Support available on all plans but response quality varies - email and chat only with slower help during peak seasons

Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours on paid plans - not included on free tier
No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only Webinars
Limited webinar content - training sessions available but not nonprofit-focused
Occasional webinars and recorded sessions - limited live training for new users Help Center
Complete help center with nonprofit-focused guides and tutorials
Complete help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources

Email
Email support available but response times can be slow - no dedicated nonprofit team
Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help only on paid plans
Email and chat only with slower responses during peak giving seasons no dedicated nonprofit team</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier with phone help only on paid plans</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email and chat only with slower responses during peak giving seasons</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>