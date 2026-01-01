Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% in fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Both take thousands from your mission — $2,950 on every $50,000 raised with Donorbox alone.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Click & Pledge VS Donorbox
Click & Pledge takes $25/month plus 5.65% per ticket. Donorbox charges 2.95% plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% of ticket sales for your mission.
Click & Pledge doesn't offer raffle tools. Donorbox has no raffle features either. Zeffy gives you built-in raffle management with ticket tracking, winner selection, and compliance tools — all fee-free.
Click & Pledge requires merchant accounts and complex setup. Donorbox locks features behind paid plans. Zeffy gets your raffle live today with simple signup and tools that work right away.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly charges. Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% in combined fees per donation. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $565 to Click & Pledge, $295 to Donorbox, but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM tools right away. Both Click & Pledge and Donorbox lock key features like peer-to-peer and event ticketing behind paid tiers that cost $150+ per month.
Zeffy offers unlimited live chat, email, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Click & Pledge limits support by plan tier with slow response times. Donorbox only offers email support with 24-48 hour wait times and gets slower during peak giving seasons when you need help most.
Yes. With Zeffy, every campaign you run is 100% free. Launch donations, events, peer-to-peer, and auctions without fees eating into your results. Click & Pledge and Donorbox charge percentage fees on every transaction, so more campaigns mean higher costs.
No. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM in one platform. Click & Pledge locks features behind paid tiers. Donorbox lacks auctions and raffles entirely, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
