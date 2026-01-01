Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% per donation. Raise 365 takes 8% with poor support. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands in fees annually.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Click & Pledge VS Raise 365
💸
Click & Pledge takes 5.65% + $25/month. Raise 365 takes 8% per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000.
🎟️
Click & Pledge locks raffles behind paid tiers and Raise 365 requires upgrades for basic tools. Zeffy gives you raffles, ticketing, donations, and CRM in one place, free.
🚀
Click & Pledge requires merchant accounts and complex setup. Raise 365's unclear onboarding leaves small teams stuck. Zeffy gets you fundraising in under 30 minutes with tools built for first-timers.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly charges. Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% in fees, while Raise 365 takes 8% off every donation. With Zeffy, your $1,000 fundraiser stays at $1,000.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, peer-to-peer, auctions, raffles, and CRM at no cost. Click & Pledge and Raise 365 lock these features behind paid tiers, so you pay more as you grow. With Zeffy, everything stays free.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Click & Pledge limits support based on plan tiers, while Raise 365 has unclear response times and poor reviews. We're here to help, not charge you for it.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers with zero fees. Click & Pledge requires separate hardware for in-person payments, while Raise 365 only supports cards and limited ACH. We make giving easy for everyone.
Never. Zeffy stays 100% free as you add events, auctions, and memberships. Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% in fees, while Raise 365 takes 8% off donations. Your growth shouldn't cost you more.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
