ClickBid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% on every bid. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,950 on every $10,000 raised with Donorbox, plus ClickBid's annual fee.
Clickbid VS Donorbox
Clickbid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% per bid. Donorbox takes 2.95% of every donation. Zeffy is 100% free, so your supporters' contributions go directly to your mission.
Clickbid is built for galas. Donorbox locks key tools behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, memberships, raffles, ticketing, and CRM without upgrades or annual fees.
Clickbid requires training webinars and auction setup. Donorbox gates features until you pay. Zeffy works right away — create your first form and start raising funds today.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Clickbid charges $895 per year plus 3.5% on every transaction. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $1,245 to Clickbid or $295 to Donorbox but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management right away. Clickbid requires $895 upfront for basic features. Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and event tools behind paid plans starting at $150/month.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy offers mobile bidding, item management, and payment collection for auctions with zero fees. Clickbid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% on every bid. Donorbox doesn't support auctions at all, so you'd need separate platforms and manual integration.
Zeffy provides live chat, email, and phone support year-round with real people who understand nonprofits. Clickbid's support slows down during auction season when you need it most. Donorbox offers email-only help with 24-48 hour delays during peak giving times.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
