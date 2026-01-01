Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. DoJiggy charges 4.9% on most campaigns. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $4,900 on every $100,000 raised with DoJiggy alone.
Crowdchange VS DoJiggy
Crowdchange charges 6% plus card fees, DoJiggy charges up to 6.9% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every gift goes to your mission, not to software.
Crowdchange locks raffles behind paid plans and has no auction tools. DoJiggy charges higher fees for raffles and requires paid tiers for full access. Zeffy gives you everything at no cost.
Crowdchange offers email-only support with unclear response times. DoJiggy requires paid plans starting at $39/month for support access. Zeffy provides free unlimited help with 2-6 hour response times and bookable calls.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns at zero cost. Unlike competitors that charge 4.9-6.9% platform fees, you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
No. Zeffy includes all features from day one with no paywalls. While competitors lock advanced features behind paid tiers, you get full access to donor management, custom branding, and unlimited campaigns for free.
Zeffy offers free unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help from nonprofit experts. Competitors charge $39/month for basic support and limit phone help to business hours only.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers and credit cards with zero platform fees, so major gifts go 100% to your mission. Crowdchange and DoJiggy charge 6% platform fees on every gift, meaning you lose $600 on a $10,000 donation.
No. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, memberships, and peer-to-peer in one platform at zero cost. Crowdchange lacks auctions and memberships, while DoJiggy requires paid plans to unlock key features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
