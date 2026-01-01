Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. Funraise charges 5% platform fees. Both platforms cut into your fundraising — $5,000-$6,000 lost on every $100,000 raised.
Crowdchange VS Funraise
Crowdchange charges 6% plus card fees, and Funraise takes 5% plus monthly costs. Zeffy covers all fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission, not your platform.
Crowdchange takes 6% and Funraise charges 5% on every gift. With Zeffy, your supporters' full contributions fund your work — no platform fees, no processing fees, no fine print.
Crowdchange and Funraise charge platform fees and lock features behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, CRM, and support at zero cost from day one.
Yes. Zeffy's tap-to-pay app lets anyone on your team collect donations from their phone at no cost. Crowdchange and Funraise require separate hardware and third-party setups for in-person payments.
No. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers with zero fees, so major gifts go 100% to your mission. Crowdchange doesn't offer bank transfers, while Funraise limits ACH to recurring donations only.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships at zero cost. Crowdchange charges 6% on every donation plus processing fees, while Funraise takes 5% and requires paid plans for full features.
No. Zeffy gives you full access to donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and email tools from day one. Both competitors lock essential features behind paid tiers.
Zeffy offers free phone, chat, and email support for all nonprofits. Crowdchange provides limited corporate-focused help, while Funraise gates support behind $99/month plans.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
