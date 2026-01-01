Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. Give Lively charges no platform fees but passes processing costs to donors. Both limit features compared to all-in-one platforms.
Crowdchange VS Give Lively
Crowdchange takes 6% plus card fees on every gift. Give Lively passes processing fees to your donors at checkout. Zeffy covers all transaction costs, so your supporters give exactly what they intend and you keep every dollar for your mission.
Crowdchange and Give Lively require separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one place — so you can launch a gala, sell raffle tickets, and collect donations without juggling tools or paying extra fees.
Crowdchange offers limited nonprofit support with unclear response times. Give Lively provides email and chat only, with slower replies during busy fundraising periods. Zeffy gives you free, unlimited support from real people who understand nonprofit work — live chat, email, and phone access when you need it most.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees. Crowdchange charges 6% on every donation, while Give Lively passes processing fees to your donors at checkout.
No. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and an online store in one platform. Both Crowdchange and Give Lively require separate platforms for auctions and raffles, creating more work and costs for your team.
Yes. Zeffy provides free phone, chat, and email support from nonprofit experts who respond quickly. Crowdchange offers limited corporate-focused support, while Give Lively only provides email and chat with slower response times during busy seasons.
Yes. Zeffy covers all processing fees so donors see exactly what they're giving. Crowdchange takes 6% plus card fees from every gift, while Give Lively adds processing fees at checkout that donors have to cover.
No. Zeffy gives you custom branding, advanced donor management, and unlimited email campaigns from day one. Both Crowdchange and Give Lively lock key features behind paid tiers or premium plans.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
