Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. OneCause charges 5% plus $500 setup fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $6,000 vs $5,500 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS OneCause
Crowdchange charges 6% plus processing fees on every donation. OneCause requires $2,995 upfront plus 5% platform fees. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Crowdchange and OneCause charge platform fees that shrink your fundraising before it even starts. Zeffy covers all transaction costs so your donors' full contributions support your work, not software companies.
Crowdchange lacks donor management and year-round tools. OneCause is built for big galas, not everyday fundraising. Zeffy gives you donations, memberships, ticketing, CRM, and email in one place with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and memberships all in one place with zero fees. While Crowdchange takes 6% and OneCause charges thousands upfront, you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
No. Zeffy includes full donor tracking, automated receipts, and unlimited email campaigns at no cost. Both competitors charge for advanced features or limit functionality on basic plans.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit. OneCause reserves priority support for enterprise customers, while Crowdchange offers limited nonprofit-focused help.
Yes. Zeffy includes membership management and online store features at no cost. Crowdchange lacks membership tools, and OneCause focuses only on events, not ongoing member relationships or product sales.
No. Zeffy accepts credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH transfers, and in-person payments with zero fees. Crowdchange only takes cards online, while OneCause limits in-person tools to events only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
