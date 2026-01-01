Crowdchange charges 6% plus processing fees. Raise 365 charges 5% plus 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation. Both platforms take significant cuts from your fundraising — $600-800 on every $10,000 raised going to software instead of your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS Raise 365
Crowdchange charges 6% plus card fees, Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000, no cuts, no math.
Crowdchange and Raise 365 skim nearly $80 off every $1,000 raised. Zeffy charges zero fees so your community's full gift goes directly to your mission.
Crowdchange and Raise 365 lock raffles, ticketing, and donor tools behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and email for free from day one.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Other all-in-one platforms like Crowdchange charge 6% plus processing fees, while Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. Other platforms lock these features behind paid tiers or charge extra for advanced options. You get everything you need from day one, fee-free.
No. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech experts. Most organizations launch their first campaign the same day they sign up. Unlike platforms with technical issues and confusing interfaces, Zeffy works smoothly from the start.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Other all-in-one platforms limit payment options or charge extra for digital wallets and bank transfers.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support from real people who understand nonprofits. Other platforms offer unclear response times or generic corporate support that doesn't address nonprofit needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
