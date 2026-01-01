Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% depending on campaign type. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands in fees that could fund your mission instead.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS RallyUp
Crowdchange takes 6% plus card fees on every donation. RallyUp charges 2.9% to 6.9% depending on campaign type. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% of every gift reaches your mission.
Crowdchange locks raffles behind paid plans and offers no auctions. RallyUp requires upgrades for most tools. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships from day one.
Crowdchange offers email-only support with unclear response times. RallyUp's phone hours are limited to business days. Zeffy's team includes nonprofit experts who answer in under 6 hours via chat, email, or phone.
Yes. Zeffy includes donor management, email campaigns, and contact tracking at no cost. While Crowdchange offers limited CRM features and RallyUp requires paid plans for advanced tools, Zeffy gives you everything in one place. Track giving history, send thank-you emails, and build donor relationships without juggling multiple platforms or paying extra fees.
No. Zeffy accepts credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH transfers, and in-person payments through our tap-to-pay app — all fee-free. Crowdchange only accepts cards online, and RallyUp limits ACH to recurring donations. With Zeffy, donors can give however they prefer, and you keep 100% regardless of payment method.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. While Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees and RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% per transaction, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but your organization always receives 100% of what they intended to give.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships at no cost from day one. Other platforms lock these features behind paid tiers or charge platform fees on every transaction. With Zeffy, you get everything you need to run successful fundraisers without choosing between functionality and affordability.
Zeffy's support team includes fundraising experts who understand nonprofit work and respond in under 6 hours on average. Unlike platforms built for corporate clients, we offer free live chat, email, and phone support specifically designed for small nonprofits. You get answers that actually help you reach your fundraising goals faster.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
