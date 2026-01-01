Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 per gift. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $6,000 vs $2,900 on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS Tithely
🎟️
Crowdchange charges 6% plus card fees on every ticket. Tithely wasn't built for raffles at all. Zeffy gives you ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance tools with zero fees.
💸
Crowdchange takes 6% plus 2.3% on every $10 ticket, so a $500 raffle loses $41 to fees. Zeffy charges nothing, so your full proceeds go to your mission.
🛡️
Crowdchange locks raffle tools behind paid plans. Tithely requires a separate platform. Zeffy includes ticket limits, automated winner selection, and tax receipts at no cost.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation, while Tithely charges 2.9% plus 30¢ per transaction. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and donor management with zero fees. Crowdchange locks features behind paid tiers, while Tithely charges $19-$119 monthly for advanced tools. You get everything free from day one.
Zeffy was built for all nonprofits — food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, and advocacy groups. Crowdchange focuses on corporate giving programs, while Tithely is designed specifically for churches. Zeffy gives you nonprofit-focused support and features.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of every donation. Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees, while Tithely charges 2.9% plus 30¢ per transaction. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support the platform.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform with zero fees. Crowdchange lacks auction features and membership tools, while Tithely has no auctions, raffles, or online store functionality. You get everything in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript