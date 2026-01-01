CrowdRise and SpotFund help you create fundraising campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise VS SpotFund
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and SpotFund charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
CrowdRise and SpotFund focus only on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
CrowdRise and SpotFund limit support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your small team succeed with every campaign.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge fees on every donation. You keep every dollar raised plus get comprehensive nonprofit features like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores - not just basic campaign pages.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees from every gift, while SpotFund charges card fees on all donations. For a $1,000 campaign, you'd lose $22+ with competitors but keep everything with Zeffy.
Beyond basic donation pages, Zeffy provides event ticketing, online stores, auction management, raffle tools, membership management, and robust donor CRM - all free. Crowdfunding platforms focus only on campaign pages and lack these essential nonprofit fundraising features.
Zeffy eliminates all platform fees that eat into your fundraising. While CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and SpotFund charges card fees on every gift, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Running a nonprofit requires diverse fundraising tools beyond simple campaign pages. Zeffy provides event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform. CrowdRise and SpotFund lack these essential features, forcing you to juggle multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
