DoJiggy takes 4.9% on every donation. CauseVox charges $250/month before you raise a dollar. Both cost nonprofits thousands — $2,450 on every $50,000 raised with DoJiggy.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
DoJiggy VS CauseVox
🎟️
DoJiggy takes up to 6.9% per raffle transaction, and CauseVox charges $250/month or passes fees to donors. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of ticket sales go to your mission.
🙌
DoJiggy and CauseVox either charge platform fees or ask donors to cover costs. Zeffy never charges nonprofits, so your supporters give what they want to your cause, not to software.
🧩
DoJiggy and CauseVox lock key tools behind paid plans and charge fees on top. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, donations, and CRM at no cost — everything you need to fundraise year-round.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, memberships, peer-to-peer, raffles, and online store in one platform at zero cost. DoJiggy and CauseVox require paid plans to unlock key features, and CauseVox doesn't offer auctions, raffles, or online stores at all.
No. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly costs or platform fees. DoJiggy charges up to 6.9% per transaction, while CauseVox requires monthly fees starting at $95 plus processing fees on every donation.
Yes. Zeffy offers free unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help from real people who understand nonprofits. DoJiggy requires paid plans starting at $39/month for support, and CauseVox limits help to paid subscribers.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments through our Tap to Pay app — all at zero cost. DoJiggy and CauseVox only accept card payments and require separate hardware for in-person giving.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and online stores at zero cost from day one. DoJiggy requires higher-tier paid plans for raffles, while CauseVox doesn't offer auctions, raffles, or online stores at all.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript