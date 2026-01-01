CauseVox

Pricing

Varies
Up to 6.9% + card fees per gift

Varies
$250/mo or you cover fees if tips fail

Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction via Stripe or PayPal; discounted nonprofit rate available at 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction
2.2% + $0.30
to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (discounted rates available for nonprofits; some sources cite 2.9% + $0.30 per donation)

Platform fees
4.9%
per transaction for Simple Stores, Crowdfunding, Events/Ticketing, and Auctions; 6.9% per transaction for Raffles, Sweepstakes, and Athons; optional 0% platform fee with donor tips model
4.5%
CauseVox platform fee mentioned for Lite plan; Basic plan has no monthly fee but still charges platform fees

Monthly fees
$0
No monthly or subscription fees
$0
Plans range from $0 (Free/Basic) to $250+/month (Professional); Lite Plan: $95/month or $65/month annually ($780/year); Premier Plans start at $200/month; Standard/Plus/Premium plans have monthly fees after trial

Value for money
4.3
N/A

Features
4.1/5
Offers auctions and ticketing but most features require paid plan upgrades.
4.4/5
Strong peer-to-peer and payment tools but missing auctions, raffles, memberships, and an online store.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields, with full features requiring a paid plan.
Donation forms with recurring giving and campaign pages, with full features on paid plans.

Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration, seating options, and check-in tools, available on paid plans.
Event registration with ticketing options, limited to higher-tier paid plans.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards on select paid plans.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards on paid plans.

Auctions
Full online auction platform with mobile bidding, item management, and real-time bid tracking.
No auction support; requires external auction platforms. Raffles
Raffle management with ticket sales, drawing tools, and winner selection, available on higher-tier paid plans.
No raffle tools; nonprofits need a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.

Online store
No online store for physical products; focused on event fundraising. No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise alongside fundraising.

Memberships
Membership management with recurring billing, member portal, and automated renewal reminders on paid plans.
No full membership management beyond recurring donation programs; lacks member portal and tier controls. Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic reporting, with advanced features on paid plans.
Donor database with giving history, campaign tracking, and basic segmentation tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email campaigns with templates for donor communication and event promotion, available on paid plans.
Built-in email campaigns with templates and donor communication tools.

Payment Processing
Processes credit cards and digital wallets with 2.9% + $0.30 plus 4.9% platform fees; no ACH or in-person options. Stripe integration with automated receipts; fees typically 2.2–2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.

Payment methods
ACH and in-person payments not supported.
ACH and in-person payments not supported.

Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through integrated processing with standard transaction fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through integrated payment processing.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports digital wallets via checkout integration for faster donor experience.
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay through the standard checkout flow.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported; recurring gifts must use cards or digital wallets.
ACH bank transfers not supported; only card payments are available.

Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported natively; requires separate hardware for events.
In-person payments not supported natively; requires third-party hardware.

Customer Support
4.3/5
4.2/5

Unlimited Support
Support available on paid plans starting at $39/mo - no support access on free tier Support access depends on plan tier - free users get basic help only, full support requires paid plans

Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours only - no evening or weekend coverage Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - not included with starter pricing

Webinars
Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - content focused on platform features No regular webinars or training sessions - limited educational content for nonprofits

Help Center
Complete resource library with guides, tutorials, and FAQs at no charge
Limited knowledge base for free users - full guides require paid subscription starting at $95/month Email
Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons
Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support gated by pricing plan — phone help and full resources require paid subscriptions starting at $39/month
Support access depends on plan tier — phone help limited to higher plans, knowledge base restricted for free users