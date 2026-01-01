DoJiggy charges 4.9% per transaction. Greater Giving charges 5% plus $130/month. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — compare fees, features, and find better options.
DoJiggy VS Greater Giving
DoJiggy takes up to 6.9% on raffles and Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus setup costs. Zeffy covers all processing fees so you keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and auction bid.
DoJiggy and Greater Giving are built for events but charge extra for year-round tools. Zeffy includes donations, memberships, peer-to-peer, CRM, and email in one place at no cost.
DoJiggy requires paid plans starting at $39/month for support access. Greater Giving reserves priority help for higher tiers. Zeffy offers free unlimited support with 2–6 hour response times and bookable calls for every organization.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, memberships, raffles, and donor management in one place with zero fees. DoJiggy and Greater Giving focus mainly on events and require paid plans for full features.
You keep 100%. Zeffy covers all processing fees and never charges platform fees. DoJiggy takes up to 6.9% per transaction, while Greater Giving charges 5% plus monthly fees starting at $130.
Zeffy offers free unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help. DoJiggy requires paid plans starting at $39/month for support, while Greater Giving reserves priority help for customers paying $130+ monthly.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding for your gala, plus donation forms, memberships, and donor management for year-round fundraising. DoJiggy and Greater Giving focus mainly on events and charge fees for full access.
DoJiggy takes up to 6.9% per transaction, while Greater Giving charges 5% plus monthly fees starting at $130. Zeffy covers all costs through voluntary donor contributions, so nonprofits keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
