DoJiggy charges 4.9% per transaction. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation. Both platforms charge fees that add up — $4,900 vs $20,000 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
DoJiggy VS MoneyDolly
Zeffy charges zero platform fees and covers all transaction costs, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission instead of paying software companies.
Zeffy includes donations, raffles, ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer in one free platform with no paywalls or add-ons to unlock what you need.
Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit cards at zero cost, so donors give how they want and you save on fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free, but there are no required fees, no monthly costs, and no hidden charges.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, memberships, peer-to-peer, and raffles in one platform at no cost. You don't need to pay for add-ons or upgrade to access features.
Zeffy offers free unlimited support with 2–6 business hour response times and bookable calls. Other platforms require paid plans starting at $39/month for support access.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform at zero cost. DoJiggy and MoneyDolly lock key features behind paid plans, forcing you to upgrade or use multiple tools.
Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero processing fees. DoJiggy and MoneyDolly charge 2.9-6.9% plus platform fees, and many lack ACH or in-person payment options.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
