DoJiggy charges 4.9% on every donation. Pledge charges 5% without tipping. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — $2,450 vs $2,500 on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
DoJiggy takes up to 6.9% per raffle transaction, and Pledge has no raffle tools at all. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your community fundraiser actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🤝
Zeffy never charges platform fees, so supporters can buy as many tickets as they want without worrying about covering software costs. No trade-offs, no awkward asks, just more money for your work.
🎲
Zeffy includes raffle management, ticket sales tracking, and winner selection in one place. No add-ons, no upgrades, no figuring out which plan unlocks what you need.
With Zeffy, you never pay monthly fees or platform fees. DoJiggy charges up to 6.9% per transaction, while Pledge adds $5 monthly disbursement fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so you keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy gives you full access to all features for free — donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. No paid tiers, no feature limits, no choosing between tools based on your budget.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly costs on donations, events, auctions, and memberships of any size. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but there are no required fees ever.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, memberships, peer-to-peer, raffles, and donor management in one platform at no cost. You don't need to pay for upgrades or switch between multiple tools throughout the year.
Zeffy offers free unlimited support with 2–6 business hour response times, live chat, phone calls, and email help. Our team includes nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your challenges and speak your language.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
