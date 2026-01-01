DoJiggy charges 4.9% per donation. Raise 365 charges 8% total. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — $490 vs $800 on every $10,000 raised.
DoJiggy VS Raise 365
DoJiggy charges up to 6.9% per raffle ticket, Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% of proceeds for your mission.
DoJiggy locks raffles behind paid tiers, Raise 365 limits features on free plans. Zeffy gives you raffles, ticketing, donations, and email in one platform at zero cost — no upgrades, no add-ons, no surprises.
DoJiggy charges $39/month for support access, Raise 365's help is unclear and reviews call it unhelpful. Zeffy's team responds in 2–6 business hours with free unlimited support and bookable calls — no paywalls, just real answers.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns at zero cost. Unlike DoJiggy and Raise 365 that charge up to 6.9% in fees, you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Zeffy offers free unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help. DoJiggy requires paid plans starting at $39/month for support, while Raise 365's support gets poor reviews for being unresponsive.
Zeffy accepts all major payment methods including credit cards, ACH transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. DoJiggy lacks ACH support, while Raise 365 only offers ACH for recurring gifts.
Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs year-round at zero cost. Run donations, events, auctions, and raffles without worrying about fees adding up. DoJiggy and Raise 365 charge 5-7% per transaction, making multiple campaigns expensive.
Zeffy has processed millions in donations for 50,000+ nonprofits with zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep us running, but there are no required fees or hidden costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
