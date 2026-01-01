DoJiggy charges 4.9% on auctions and events. Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 but only works for churches. Compare fees, features, and find the right fit.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
DoJiggy charges up to 6.9% per raffle ticket and Tithely doesn't offer raffles at all. Zeffy charges zero fees so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your work, not software costs.
DoJiggy asks donors to cover fees or takes a percentage from your org. Tithely charges 2.9% plus monthly fees. Zeffy never charges nonprofits, so donors give what they want to your cause.
DoJiggy requires paid plans to unlock full features and Tithely was built for churches, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one free platform built for every mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, peer-to-peer, raffles, and memberships with zero platform fees. DoJiggy charges 4.9-6.9% per transaction, while Tithely takes 2.9% plus monthly fees up to $119.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support with 2-6 hour response times. DoJiggy requires paid plans starting at $39/month for support, and Tithely's help is church-focused.
No. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one platform. DoJiggy lacks online stores, while Tithely has no auctions, raffles, or peer-to-peer fundraising.
Yes. Zeffy lets you import your donor list and giving history so you can keep building relationships without starting over. Your supporters won't notice the switch, but they'll benefit from zero fees.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, ticketing, peer-to-peer, and raffles with zero platform fees. DoJiggy requires paid plans for full features, while Tithely lacks these tools entirely.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
