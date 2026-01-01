Donately and EasyTithe both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and fundraising pages with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donately VS Easy Tithe
Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing, while EasyTithe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Donately and EasyTithe only handle donations, forcing you to find separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Donately and EasyTithe limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees on all donations, while Donately takes 4% plus card fees and EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Your donations stay with your cause.
Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, and merchandise sales in one platform. Donately and EasyTithe require multiple tools to handle these fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, while Donately takes 4% plus card processing fees from every donation. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of platform costs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, while EasyTithe limits support to business hours with potential delays during busy periods. You get help when you need it most.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform with zero fees on donations, raffles, events, and merchandise sales. Unlike competitors, you keep 100% of what you raise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
