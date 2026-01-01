EasyTithe

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Secure Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
4%
platform fee plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction (nonprofit rate); ACH/Direct Bank Transfer (Stripe): 0.8%, capped at $5
1.99%–2.75% + $0.39–$0.42
per transaction (varies by plan); ACH (e-check): 0.75% - 1.00% + $0.39-$0.42 per transaction (varies by plan). Standard plan: 2.6% + $0.39 for cards, 0.75% + $0.39 for ACH
Platform fees
4%
Standard plan (pay-as-you-go); Lower Fees Plan: 2% with $99/month subscription; No Fees Plan: 0% with $5,000 one-time prepayment, covers up to $1M raised
4%
$0 - No platform fees; pricing is bundled into monthly subscription and processing fees
Monthly fees
$0/month
Free Plan; other plans available including a $99/month option and a one-time $5,000 No Fees Plan with no monthly fee
$0
Limited time $0 offer; paid plans from $49/month up to $99/month depending on church size, with first month free for new customers
Value for money
4.4
4.0

Features
4.0/5
Solid donation forms, but requires extra tools for events and memberships.
4.0/5
Simple giving platform, limited features beyond basic online donations.
Donations
Donately offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic reporting features for tracking donation performance.
EasyTithe offers online giving with recurring donations, text-to-give, and kiosk options. However, they charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Ticketing
Donately does not provide event ticketing capabilities - organizations need separate platforms to sell tickets for fundraising events.
EasyTithe doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donately offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that let supporters create personal campaigns and raise money on behalf of your organization.
EasyTithe doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional platforms to enable supporter-led campaigns. Auctions
Donately does not provide auction functionality - organizations need separate platforms to host silent or live auction events.
EasyTithe doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions. Raffles
Donately lacks built-in raffle functionality - nonprofits must use third-party tools to run raffle campaigns and track entries.
EasyTithe doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need additional tools to run raffles and track ticket sales. Online store
Donately does not include e-commerce features for selling merchandise or products to support fundraising efforts.
EasyTithe doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products online. Memberships
Donately doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications. EasyTithe focuses primarily on donations and tithing, with limited membership management features compared to full nonprofit platforms.
Donor Management/CRM
Solid donor tracking with giving history and basic segmentation. Good for small to medium nonprofits managing regular donor relationships. Provides donor tracking and giving history, but CRM features are more basic compared to dedicated nonprofit management platforms.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email tools for donor thank-yous and receipts. Limited newsletter features - you'll likely need additional email marketing software. Basic donor communication tools available, but lacks comprehensive email marketing and newsletter capabilities for broader outreach.
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly platform fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation revenue. Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly platform fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation revenue.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, ACH transfers. No tap-to-pay app for events
Credit cards, digital wallets, ACH transfers. No tap-to-pay app for events
Credit Card Payments
Yes - Donately accepts all major credit and debit cards
Yes - accepts all major credit and debit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - Donately supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout
Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - Donately supports ACH bank transfers for recurring donations
Yes - bank transfers available for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
No - Donately does not offer a tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations
No - no tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.0/5
4.0/5
Unlimited Support Donately limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours only
EasyTithe limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods
Phone Support / Office Hours Donately offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plans
EasyTithe offers phone support during standard business hours for technical and billing inquiries
Webinars Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for platform users
EasyTithe offers periodic training webinars and educational sessions for church administrators
Help Center Donately maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support
EasyTithe maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and frequently asked questions
Email Donately offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
EasyTithe provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Support access varies by plan level with business-hour email and phone help for higher tiers
Built for churches with business-hour support and potential delays during busy periods