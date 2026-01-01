Donately VS Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
4%
4% platform fee plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction (nonprofit rate); ACH/Direct Bank Transfer (Stripe): 0.8%, capped at $5
2.2% + $0.30
(non-Amex), 3.5% (Amex); UK - 1.2% + £0.20 (EU/UK Visa/MC), 2.9% + £0.20 (Non-EU/UK and Amex); EU - 1.2% + €0.25 (EU Visa/MC), 2.9% + €0.25 (Non-EU/Amex); Canada - 2.2% + $0.30 (domestic Visa/MC), 3.2% + $0.30 (international), 3.5% (Amex); Australia - 1.4% + $0.30 (domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 (international), 1.75% + $0.30 (Amex); New Zealand - 2.5% + $0.30 (domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 (Amex/international). PayPal (nonprofit rate): 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction.
Platform fees
4%
Standard plan; pricing varies by plan.
4%
per transaction for money-based donations; higher fees for other payment types and high-volume organizations.
Monthly fees
$0/month
Starting at $0/month for Free Plan.
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.4
4.8

Features
4.0/5
Solid donation forms, but you'll need other tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing.
4.8/5
Powerful for large nonprofits, but setup complexity and missing features require additional platforms.
Donations
Donately offers donation forms and recurring giving tools, but charges processing fees on every transaction that eat into your fundraising dollars
Fundraise Up offers donation forms with AI-powered optimization, recurring giving, and donor management. However, their focus is primarily on large organizations with complex needs.
Ticketing
Donately doesn't provide event ticketing features - you'll need to use a separate platform and manage multiple systems for your fundraising needs
Fundraise Up doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need to integrate with separate ticketing platforms or use third-party solutions.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donately offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional costs that can quickly add up for growing campaigns
Fundraise Up offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but their setup can be complex and may require technical expertise to customize for smaller organizations.
Auctions
Donately doesn't support auction functionality - you'll need separate software to run silent or live auctions, creating more work and expenses
Fundraise Up doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to connect with your donor database.
Raffles
Donately lacks raffle and lottery functionality - you'll have to find another solution to run these popular fundraising activities for your nonprofit
Fundraise Up doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional software and manual processes to run raffles for your supporters.
Online store
Donately doesn't include e-commerce capabilities - selling merchandise or products requires integrating with third-party platforms and additional fees
Fundraise Up doesn't include e-commerce or online store features. You'd need separate platforms to sell merchandise or products for your cause.
Memberships
Donately offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member portals or tiered benefits tracking.
Fundraise Up doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
Donor Management/CRM
Provides donor profiles and giving history tracking. Basic segmentation available but limited advanced CRM features for relationship management.
Basic donor data collection and reporting. Limited CRM functionality compared to dedicated nonprofit management platforms.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic donor communications. No built-in newsletter or campaign tools.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through Stripe with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢). No fee-free option available for nonprofits.
Processes donations through Stripe with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢). No fee-free option available for nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Online payments but no in-person options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with standard processing fees
Yes - accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Yes - supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet payments
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Donately focuses on credit card processing only
Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available
No - does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.0/5
4.8/5 Unlimited Support
Donately limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours only
Fundraise Up limits support access based on subscription tier and plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours
Donately offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plans
Fundraise Up offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans only
Webinars
Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Fundraise Up provides occasional training webinars and product demos for users
Help Center Help Center
Donately maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support
Fundraise Up maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
Email
Donately offers Donately offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Fundraise Up offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to higher tiers with business-hour availability only Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to higher tiers with business-hour availability only
Fundraise Up offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to higher tiers with business-hour availability only
Support gated by pricing tier — phone access restricted to top plans with standard business hours Support gated by pricing tier — phone access restricted to top plans with standard business hours