Donately VS Pushpay

Donately and Pushpay both offer donation tools, but their fees can take a significant bite out of your fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and campaign tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing costs. Pushpay takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees.
🧰
Donately and Pushpay require separate tools for raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🤝
Donately limits support by subscription tier. Pushpay reserves phone support for higher plans. Zeffy offers unlimited support to everyone.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Donately takes 4% plus card fees from every gift. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost. Pushpay restricts priority support to higher-tier subscribers, leaving smaller nonprofits with limited help.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Donately and Pushpay require separate tools for many of these features.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, while Donately takes 4% plus card fees and Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per gift. Plus, you get everything in one place - donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores without needing multiple tools.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually would save $2,000+ with Zeffy versus Donately's 4% fees, and over $3,800 versus Pushpay's monthly fees plus transaction costs. That's money that goes directly to your mission instead of platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript