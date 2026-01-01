Donately and RaiseDonors both offer donation forms and fundraising tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — beautiful forms, donor management, and campaign tracking — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Donately VS Raise Donors
Donately and RaiseDonors take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
Donately and RaiseDonors force you to patch together separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy gives you everything in one place.
Donately and RaiseDonors limit support to business hours and paid tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Donately takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $39. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause, not to platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users, while RaiseDonors limits phone support to premium subscribers during business hours only. You get real help when you need it, regardless of your plan.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Donately and RaiseDonors require separate tools for these features, creating more work and costs.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Donately takes 4% plus card fees and RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, keeping 100% of donations for your cause.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save $4,800+ annually with Zeffy versus Donately's fees, and over $6,000 compared to RaiseDonors. Those savings go directly to your programs and mission impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
