Donately and RebelGive both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donately VS Rebel Give
Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing costs, and RebelGive adds fees on top of payment processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Donately and RebelGive focus mainly on donations, requiring separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes all fundraising methods in one platform.
Donately and RebelGive limit support access based on your subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all organizations, regardless of size.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users at no cost, plus live chat and phone support during business hours. Donately limits support access based on your subscription tier, with premium support only for higher-paying plans. Every nonprofit deserves great support.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers - all at zero cost to your nonprofit. Donately doesn't support ACH payments and charges fees on all transactions. More payment options mean easier giving for your supporters.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no platform charges, no transaction costs. Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. RebelGive costs $49 monthly plus 1.9% card fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including donations, events with ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all in one platform at zero cost. Donately and RebelGive focus mainly on donations and lack auction, raffle, ticketing, and e-commerce features, forcing you to pay for multiple separate tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
