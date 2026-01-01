Donately and TotalGiving both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and fundraising pages with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation to fund your work.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donately VS Totalgiving
💯
Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing costs. Totalgiving adds processing fees too. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Donately and Totalgiving force you to find separate tools for raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising.
🛟
Donately and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour delays. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. Donately charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but every dollar donated to your cause stays with your organization.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits, plus live chat and comprehensive help resources. Donately and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times. When you need help with your fundraising, we're here for you.
Yes! While Donately focuses mainly on donations and basic peer-to-peer fundraising, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management - all at zero cost. You get everything you need in one platform without paying extra fees.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Donately takes 4% plus card fees from every donation and Totalgiving charges processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar with your cause. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your fundraising stays fee-free.
Nonprofits choose Zeffy because we offer everything they need in one free platform - donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores. Donately and Totalgiving focus mainly on donations and charge fees for basic features. With Zeffy, you get complete fundraising tools without paying platform fees that eat into your mission funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
