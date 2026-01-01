Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation. CauseVox charges $250/month plus fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,950 on every $100,000 raised with Donorbox, plus monthly bills with CauseVox.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS CauseVox
💸
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and CauseVox charges $250/month for full features. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, CRM, and more at zero cost, so you keep 100% of what supporters give.
🤝
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout and CauseVox limits payment options to cards only. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments without charging your nonprofit or your donors a cent.
🧰
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans and CauseVox requires $95/month to access full donor tools. Zeffy includes everything from day one, so you can launch campaigns, sell tickets, and manage donors without upgrades or paywalls.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform. Donorbox and CauseVox require separate tools or paid upgrades for many activities, creating extra costs and complexity.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support year-round. Donorbox has 24-48 hour email delays during peak seasons. CauseVox limits support based on your plan tier.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. CauseVox charges monthly fees starting at $95 plus processing fees. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar raised.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools from day one. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge extra for tools like event ticketing and donor management.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple. No fee calculations, no monthly subscriptions, no surprises.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
