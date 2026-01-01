Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. Eventgroove takes 7.5% on fundraising campaigns. Both platforms charge fees — $2,950 vs $7,500 lost on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Eventgroove
💰
Donorbox takes 2.95% per gift and Eventgroove charges up to 7.5% on fundraising campaigns. Zeffy is 100% free, so you keep everything your supporters give — no platform fees, no processing fees, no monthly charges.
❤️
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and Eventgroove adds service charges to every ticket. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors, so giving stays simple and transparent.
🚀
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans and Eventgroove requires setup across multiple tools. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM right away — no upgrades, no paywalls, no training required.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one place with zero fees. Other platforms charge separately for each activity or require expensive add-ons.
Absolutely. Zeffy's support team understands donor behavior and nonprofit fundraising. We offer live chat, email, and phone support from people who get your mission.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Eventgroove charges up to 7.5% in service fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295-$750 to these platforms but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require third-party integrations that add complexity and costs.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
