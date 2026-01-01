Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation. FrontStream charges $75/month plus 2.9% fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,950 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Frontstream
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Frontstream charges $75/month plus 2.9% per transaction. Zeffy is 100% free, so you keep everything your supporters give and never pay a subscription.
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout and Frontstream does the same 50% of the time. Zeffy never charges your donors or your nonprofit, so giving feels simple and trustworthy.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans starting at $150/month, and Frontstream requires enterprise contracts for full access. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, memberships, and a full CRM upfront with zero fees and zero paywalls.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Frontstream charges $75/month plus 2.9% per transaction. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $900+ to Frontstream but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans starting at $75-150/month or require third-party integrations for basic tools like raffles and online stores.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. With Zeffy, you can run unlimited donation campaigns, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraisers with zero fees per campaign. Other all-in-one platforms charge monthly fees starting at $75-150 plus transaction fees for each campaign you launch.
You get free, unlimited support from real people who understand nonprofits. Other platforms slow down during peak seasons or reserve priority help for paid plans, but Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
