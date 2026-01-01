Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Funraise charges 5% plus monthly fees. Both platforms take cuts from your mission — $2,950 vs $5,000 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Funraise
Donorbox takes 2.95% per gift and Funraise charges platform fees that add up fast. Zeffy covers all processing costs so 100% of every donation goes to your mission, not your tools.
Donorbox and Funraise require third-party integrations or paid upgrades to run raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes raffle ticket sales, auction bidding, event ticketing, and donation forms in one place at zero cost.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans starting at $150/month and Funraise gates features by tier. Zeffy gives you donations, CRM, email, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns right away with no upgrades required.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform at zero cost. Donorbox and Funraise require third-party integrations for raffles and auctions, creating extra setup work and often additional fees.
No. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who respond within hours, not days. Donorbox has 24-48 hour email delays during peak seasons, while Funraise reserves priority support for enterprise customers only.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or processing fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while Funraise takes 5% plus card fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295-500 to competitors but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools immediately at no cost. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans starting at $99-150/month or require third-party integrations.
Zeffy offers unlimited email, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Other platforms limit support by plan tier, charge for priority help, or have 24-48 hour response times during peak giving seasons.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
