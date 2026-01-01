Donorbox charges 2.95% platform fees plus processing costs. Give Lively has no platform fees but passes 2.2% + $0.30 processing fees to donors at checkout.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Give Lively
💳
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% goes to your mission and your supporters give without surcharges or fee math.
🧩
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and Give Lively requires separate tools for raffles and auctions. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one place with zero fees.
☎️
Donorbox offers email support with 24-48 hour waits and Give Lively slows down during peak seasons. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit fundraising experts who respond when you need help most.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Give Lively passes processing fees to your donors at checkout. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place. Both Donorbox and Give Lively require separate platforms for raffles and auctions, creating more work and costs for your team.
Zeffy offers unlimited email, live chat, and phone support from nonprofit fundraising experts. Both Donorbox and Give Lively only provide email and chat support with slower response times during peak giving seasons when you need help most.
Yes. Zeffy's Tap to Pay app turns any iPhone into a payment terminal for events, galas, and fundraisers. Both Donorbox and Give Lively require separate hardware purchases and third-party integrations for in-person payments.
No. Zeffy covers all fees so donors see exactly what they're giving. Donorbox charges 2.95% plus processing fees, while Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, creating confusion about the actual donation amount.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript