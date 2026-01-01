Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. GiveBrite takes 5% or requires £10/month to avoid platform fees. Compare features, costs, and which platform gives nonprofits better value for donor stewardship.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS GiveBrite
🔒
GiveBrite locks peer-to-peer and raffles behind paid plans, and Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, memberships, and CRM at zero cost so you can fundraise without choosing between tools and budget.
❤️
GiveBrite takes 5% on their free tier or charges £9.99/month to drop fees. Donorbox adds 2.95% to every gift. Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees so 100% of every donation goes to your cause, not your overhead.
🚀
GiveBrite requires payment gateway approvals and setup calls before you can accept donations. Donorbox locks advanced features behind paid plans. Zeffy lets you create forms, sell tickets, and start fundraising today without paywalls or waiting periods.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, check-in tools, and payment processing at zero cost. Donorbox and GiveBrite both charge platform fees on ticket sales plus require paid plans to access full event features.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit at no cost. Both competitors limit support quality and response times unless you pay for higher-tier plans.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email tools right away at zero cost. Both Donorbox and GiveBrite lock key features behind paid plans that can cost $150+ per month.
On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox's 2.95% fees or up to $500 to GiveBrite's 5% fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% — that's real money back in your mission instead of platform pockets.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors any fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple without fee calculations at checkout.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
