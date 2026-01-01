Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. GiveCampus takes $790. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Donorbox VS GiveCampus
Donorbox takes 2.95% per gift. GiveCampus takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and doesn't offer auctions or raffles. GiveCampus focuses on campaigns but lacks memberships and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, CRM, and email — all free.
GiveCampus is built for universities with IT teams and long onboarding timelines. Donorbox requires paid upgrades to unlock key features. Zeffy is designed for small teams who need to start fundraising this week without paywalls or training sessions.
Zeffy is 100% free forever. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. GiveCampus takes 5% plus processing costs. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $800 to GiveCampus but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM tools right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge monthly subscriptions.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles in one place. Donorbox and GiveCampus require third-party integrations or separate platforms for these features, creating more work and higher costs.
Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to everyone. Donorbox has 24-48 hour email delays and no phone support. GiveCampus reserves priority help for enterprise accounts only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
