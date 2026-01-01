Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation. GiveSmart charges $3,000 annually plus 3.5% fees. Compare two paid platforms for nonprofit fundraising.
Donorbox VS GiveSmart
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your work.
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout and GiveSmart adds subscription costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so giving stays transparent and trustworthy.
Donorbox locks features behind paid plans and GiveSmart requires enterprise onboarding. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, and donor management right away, so you can start fundraising in minutes.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one place. Other all-in-one platforms either charge thousands annually or require paid upgrades to access full features.
No. Zeffy is 100% free with no setup fees, monthly subscriptions, or hidden costs. Start fundraising today without budgeting for software — every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor CRM right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge thousands annually for full access.
Zeffy offers unlimited email, live chat, and phone support to all nonprofits at no cost. Other platforms gate priority support behind paid plans or charge extra for faster response times during busy seasons.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
