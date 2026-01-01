Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. Givestar takes 1.9% + 30p. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,950 vs $1,930 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Givestar
✅
Donorbox takes 2.95% and Givestar charges 1.9% plus processing fees on every gift. Zeffy covers all costs, so 100% of what your supporters give goes straight to your cause.
🤝
Donorbox and Givestar pass fees to your donors or your budget. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so giving stays simple and transparent.
🎟️
Donorbox locks key tools behind paid plans and Givestar requires upgrades for raffles and events. Zeffy gives you everything upfront with zero fees, so you can launch your first campaign today.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while Givestar takes 1.9% plus card fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295+ to Donorbox or $190+ to Givestar, but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM tools right away. Both Donorbox and Givestar lock key features like ticketing and peer-to-peer behind paid plans, forcing you to upgrade or use multiple tools.
Zeffy offers unlimited live chat, email, and phone support from real people who understand nonprofits. Donorbox provides email-only support with 24-48 hour wait times, while Givestar's support access and response times are unclear with no dedicated nonprofit team.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one place with zero fees. Donorbox and Givestar require paid plans for most features, forcing you to juggle multiple tools or pay monthly fees to access everything you need.
No. Zeffy never charges your donors processing fees. Donorbox takes 2.95% plus card fees from every gift, while Givestar charges 1.9% plus processing costs. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of their intended donation goes to your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
