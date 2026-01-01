Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. GivingFuel charges 2% plus $9/month. Both take money from your mission — $295 vs $209 on $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS GivingFuel
🆓
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and GivingFuel charges monthly fees plus platform cuts. Zeffy is 100% free, so you keep everything your supporters give and spend it where it matters.
🎯
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and GivingFuel gates features by pricing tier. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors, so giving feels simple and your team gets full access from day one.
⚡
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and GivingFuel requires setup calls before you can fundraise. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and donor tools right away, so you can start raising funds in under 30 minutes.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Other all-in-one platforms charge 2-3% per donation plus monthly fees ranging from $9 to $299. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose hundreds to fees but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans that cost hundreds per month.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations.
Yes. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, check-in tools, and registration pages with zero fees. Other all-in-one platforms charge 2-3% on every ticket sold plus monthly fees, eating into your event revenue.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support from real people who understand nonprofits. Other platforms gate priority support behind paid plans or leave you waiting days for help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript