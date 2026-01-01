Donorbox VS GoFundMe

Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation — $2,950 lost on $100,000 raised. GoFundMe takes 2.2% but lacks nonprofit tools. Zeffy keeps 100% with full CRM.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

GoFundMe
Donorbox
Donorbox VS GoFundMe: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Donorbox
GoFundMe
GoFundMe
Donations Features

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder
Donate button/Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embedable donation forms
Apple Pay/Google Pay/ Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">One-Time Giving Option</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Recurring/Monthly Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Forms Builder</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donate button/Donation Link</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Embedable donation forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay/Google Pay/ Digital Wallets</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Secure Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Pricing

Donorbox: 2.95% plus card fees per gift
GoFundMe: 2.4% plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
Donorbox: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction via Stripe; 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction via PayPal; ACH direct bank transfers also available (rates vary)
GoFundMe: 2.9% + $0.30 per donation for standard personal fundraisers; 2.2% + $0.30 per donation for nonprofit fundraisers

Platform fees
Donorbox: 2.95% Standard: 2.95% per transaction (1.75% for some features); Pro: 1.75% per transaction (1.5% for some features); Premium: Custom/varies; Cryptocurrency and stock donations: 3.95% total
GoFundMe: 0% No platform fee

Monthly fees
Donorbox: $0 Starting at $0/month for Standard; Pro: $150/month; Premium: Custom pricing
GoFundMe: $0 No monthly fees

Value for money
Donorbox: 4.6
GoFundMe: 8.6
Features

Donorbox: 4.8/5 Easy to use with solid event and fundraising basics, but many advanced features require paid plans.
GoFundMe: 8.8/5 Simple personal-campaign tools, but lacks nonprofit features like memberships, donor management, and event tools.

Donations: Donorbox - Donation forms with recurring giving, custom fields, and donor-covered fees; advanced features require a paid plan. GoFundMe - Donation pages with social sharing, built for personal campaigns rather than nonprofit donor relationships.

Ticketing: Donorbox - Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management; available on paid plans only. GoFundMe - No event ticketing or ticket sales functionality.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Donorbox - Peer-to-peer campaigns with personal fundraising pages; requires a higher-tier paid plan. GoFundMe - Peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and personal fundraiser tools.

Auctions: Donorbox - No auction support; requires external auction platforms. GoFundMe - No auction tools; requires separate auction software.

Raffles: Donorbox - No raffle tools; nonprofits need separate platforms for compliance and drawings. GoFundMe - No raffle features; can't sell numbered tickets or run compliant drawings.

Online store: Donorbox - No online store functionality; requires third-party integrations to sell merchandise. GoFundMe - No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise.

Memberships: Donorbox - Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access. GoFundMe - No membership features; designed for one-time campaigns, not recurring relationships.

Donor Management/CRM: Donorbox - Donor database with giving history, segmentation, and export tools. GoFundMe - No donor profiles or engagement tracking; only a basic donor list with contact info and donation amounts.

Emails & Newsletter: Donorbox - No email marketing or donor newsletter tools; only basic receipts and thank-you emails. GoFundMe - No donor newsletters or fundraising email tools; only campaign update emails to supporters.

Payment Processing: Donorbox - Integrates with Stripe and PayPal and provides automated receipts. GoFundMe - No ACH or bank transfer support; accepts credit cards and digital wallets with 2.9% + $0.30 fees. advanced features require a paid plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donation pages with social sharing, built for personal campaigns rather than nonprofit donor relationships.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management; available on paid plans only.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No event ticketing or ticket sales functionality.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer campaigns with personal fundraising pages; requires a higher-tier paid plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and personal fundraiser tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction support; requires external auction platforms.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction tools; requires separate auction software.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle tools; nonprofits need separate platforms for compliance and drawings.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle features; can't sell numbered tickets or run compliant drawings.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store functionality; requires third-party integrations to sell merchandise.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No membership features; designed for one-time campaigns, not recurring relationships.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donor database with giving history, segmentation, and export tools.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No donor profiles or engagement tracking; only a basic donor list with contact info and donation amounts.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No email marketing or donor newsletter tools; only basic receipts and thank-you emails.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No donor newsletters or fundraising email tools; only campaign update emails to supporters.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrates with Stripe and PayPal and provides automated receipts.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No ACH or bank transfer support; accepts credit cards and digital wallets with 2.9% + $0.30 fees.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Payment methods

Donorbox: Cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers; in-person payments not supported natively.
GoFundMe: Credit cards and digital wallets only; ACH and in-person payments not supported.

Credit Card Payments: Donorbox - Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe or PayPal with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees. GoFundMe - Accepts all major credit and debit cards via GoFundMe's payment system with 2.9% + $0.30 fees per transaction.

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Donorbox - Apple Pay and Google Pay supported via Stripe checkout on donation forms. GoFundMe - Apple Pay and Google Pay supported at checkout for faster mobile donations.

ACH / Bank Transfers: Donorbox - ACH bank transfers available for U.S. donors, lowering card fees on large gifts. GoFundMe - ACH bank transfers not supported.

Tap to Pay App: Donorbox - In-person payments not supported without third-party hardware. GoFundMe - In-person payments not supported; online crowdfunding only.
Customer Support

Donorbox: 4.6/5
GoFundMe: 4.1/5

Unlimited Support: Donorbox - Support available on all plans but response quality varies - priority support reserved for paid plans only. GoFundMe - Support built for individual fundraisers, not nonprofits - email-only help with limited mission-focused guidance.

Phone Support / Office Hours: Donorbox - No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only. GoFundMe - No phone support or scheduled calls - help center and email only for most users.

Webinars: Donorbox - Occasional webinars and recorded training sessions - limited live onboarding for new users. GoFundMe - No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - occasional blog posts and basic tutorials only.

Help Center: Donorbox - Complete help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources. GoFundMe - Knowledge base and tutorials available, but content is geared toward individual fundraisers rather than nonprofit-specific workflows.

Email: Donorbox - Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most. GoFundMe - Email support with slower response times - prioritizes high-volume campaigns over small nonprofits.

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Donorbox - Email and chat support with priority help for paid plans only. GoFundMe - Support built for individual fundraisers, not nonprofits. priority support reserved for paid plans only</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support built for individual fundraisers, not nonprofits - email-only help with limited mission-focused guidance</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No phone support or scheduled calls - help center and email only for most users</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Occasional webinars and recorded training sessions - limited live onboarding for new users</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - occasional blog posts and basic tutorials only</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Complete help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Knowledge base and tutorials available, but content is geared toward individual fundraisers rather than nonprofit-specific workflows</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with slower response times - prioritizes high-volume campaigns over small nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email and chat support with priority help for paid plans only</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support built for individual fundraisers, not nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over GoFundMe?

Why Zeffy over Donorbox and GoFundMe?

Why choose Zeffy over Donorbox and GoFundMe if you're a nonprofit

Donorbox and GoFundMe charge fees on every donation — Zeffy doesn't

Donorbox takes 2.95% and GoFundMe charges 2.4% per donation. Zeffy is 100% free, so your raffle raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.

Keep 100% of raffle proceeds without paying platform cuts

Donorbox and GoFundMe don't support raffles or 50/50 draws. Zeffy gives you compliant raffle tools with ticket tracking, winner selection, and automated receipts — all fee-free.

Run raffles with real nonprofit tools, not personal campaign pages

GoFundMe was built for personal campaigns, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor management, tax receipts, and email tools to build relationships that last beyond one raffle.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and GoFundMe

Frequently asked questions

How much does Zeffy actually cost compared to Donorbox?

Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation on their free plan, plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox but keep everything with Zeffy.

Can I access all features without upgrading to a paid plan?

Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, and CRM tools right away. Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans starting at $150/month.

Do I need to ask my donors to cover fees at checkout?

No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors can leave an optional contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.

Why do Donorbox and GoFundMe charge fees when Zeffy doesn't?

Donorbox charges 2.95% and GoFundMe charges 2.4% per donation to fund their operations. Zeffy operates differently - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so we never charge nonprofits or force fees on donors.

Can I run events and sell memberships with these platforms?

Zeffy includes ticketing, memberships, raffles, and auctions at no cost. Donorbox requires paid plans for events and advanced features. GoFundMe only handles donation campaigns - you'd need separate tools for events and memberships.

Looking for a better option?

Related content

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

