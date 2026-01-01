Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation — $2,950 lost on $100,000 raised. GoFundMe takes 2.2% but lacks nonprofit tools. Zeffy keeps 100% with full CRM.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS GoFundMe
💸
Donorbox takes 2.95% and GoFundMe charges 2.4% per donation. Zeffy is 100% free, so your raffle raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🎟️
Donorbox and GoFundMe don't support raffles or 50/50 draws. Zeffy gives you compliant raffle tools with ticket tracking, winner selection, and automated receipts — all fee-free.
🧾
GoFundMe was built for personal campaigns, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor management, tax receipts, and email tools to build relationships that last beyond one raffle.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation on their free plan, plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, and CRM tools right away. Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans starting at $150/month.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors can leave an optional contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Donorbox charges 2.95% and GoFundMe charges 2.4% per donation to fund their operations. Zeffy operates differently - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so we never charge nonprofits or force fees on donors.
Zeffy includes ticketing, memberships, raffles, and auctions at no cost. Donorbox requires paid plans for events and advanced features. GoFundMe only handles donation campaigns - you'd need separate tools for events and memberships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
