Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. Goodhub takes 1.9% + 20p per gift. Both platforms take money from your mission — $295 vs $210 lost on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Goodhub charges 1.9% + 20p. Zeffy covers all processing fees so you keep 100% of what supporters give — no cuts, no fine print, no fees ever.
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and Goodhub requires account creation for bank transfers. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit, so giving feels simple and trustworthy from start to finish.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced tools behind paid plans starting at $150/month, and Goodhub requires upgrades for full raffle and auction access. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away — no paywalls, no add-ons, no surprises.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Goodhub takes 1.9% + 20p per donation. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $210 to Goodhub but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM right away. Other all-in-one platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require expensive add-ons to access everything you need.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple without fee calculations or account creation requirements that other platforms impose.
Most all-in-one platforms take a cut to fund their business. Zeffy works differently — donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so we never charge nonprofits or take fees from donations.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, check-in tools, and payment processing with zero fees. Other all-in-one platforms charge 2-3% per ticket plus processing fees, which adds up fast for fundraising events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
