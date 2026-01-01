Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Greater Giving takes 5% plus $130/month — $6,500 on every $50,000 raised vs Donorbox's $2,950.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Greater Giving
💸
Greater Giving charges setup fees starting at $200, monthly fees from $130, and a 5% platform fee. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Zeffy is 100% free, so you keep everything your supporters give.
❤️
Donorbox asks donors to calculate and cover fees at checkout. Greater Giving adds layers of costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors, so giving stays simple and transparent.
🚀
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions before you can start. Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donor management right away with no upgrades required.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding for your gala, plus donation forms, memberships, and donor management for the rest of your year. All fee-free in one place.
Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to all nonprofits. Other platforms reserve priority help for paid customers or have slower response times during peak seasons.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or setup fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus monthly fees starting at $130. On $10,000 raised, you keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge monthly fees for full access.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple without fee calculations at checkout.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
