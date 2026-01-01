Donorbox shows their 2.95% fee upfront. InstaRaise hides pricing completely — some users report losing up to 20% per donation to undisclosed fees.
Donorbox VS Instaraise
Donorbox takes 2.95% per ticket plus processing fees. Instaraise hides their pricing but users report losing up to 20%. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout. Instaraise doesn't publish their costs upfront. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so ticket sales stay simple and transparent.
Donorbox locks raffle tools behind paid plans. Instaraise requires upgrades for custom branding. Zeffy gives you raffle campaigns, compliance tracking, and winner selection from day one, completely free.
Yes. Zeffy is completely transparent with zero fees ever. While other platforms hide their costs or take unpredictable percentages, you know exactly what you keep with Zeffy: 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and payment.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support from people who understand nonprofits. Unlike platforms built for corporate fundraising, our team responds quickly during peak giving seasons when you need help most.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, and Instaraise may take up to 20% according to user reports, you keep every dollar raised with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM from day one. Other platforms lock these features behind paid plans or require separate tools to get the same capabilities.
Zeffy offers unlimited live chat, email, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Unlike platforms built for corporate fundraising, our team knows the unique challenges small nonprofits face and responds quickly.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
