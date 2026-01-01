Donorbox charges 2.95% on donations plus processing fees. Ludus takes 5% + $0.75 per ticket. Both platforms charge fees — $2,950 vs $5,750 on $100,000 raised.
Donorbox VS Ludus Ticketing
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Ludus charges 5% + $0.75 per ticket. Zeffy covers all fees, so 100% of every donation and ticket sale goes to your cause.
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and Ludus passes costs to ticket buyers. Zeffy never charges your supporters, so giving feels simple and trustworthy.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and Ludus is built for theaters, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor management, email tools, and year-round fundraising upfront with zero fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Other all-in-one platforms charge 2.95-5% per transaction plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295-$500 to fees but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge extra for add-ons.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations.
Yes. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one place. Other platforms focus on either events or donations, forcing you to juggle multiple tools and pay separate fees.
No. Zeffy never charges your supporters. Other platforms pass 2.95-5% fees plus processing costs to donors at checkout, making giving more expensive and complicated for your community.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
