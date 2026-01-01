Ludus Ticketing

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies
2.95% plus card fees per gift
Varies
5% plus 75¢ plus card fees per ticket
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
Stripe per transaction; PayPal: 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction; ACH direct bank transfers also available (rates vary)
N/A
Credit card processing fees are included in the convenience fee (5% + $0.75 per ticket). There are no additional/separate payment processing fees charged to the organization.
Platform fees
2.95%
Standard per transaction (1.75% for some features); Pro: 1.75% per transaction (reduced to 1.5% for some features); Premium: Custom/varies; Cryptocurrency and stock donations: 3.95% total
5% + $0.75
per ticket (convenience fee that can be passed on to patrons). Credit card processing is included in this fee.
Monthly fees
$0
Starting at $0 for Standard; Pro: $150/month; Premium: Custom pricing
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.6
4.9

Features
4.8/5
Donation-focused platform with limited event tools; advanced features require paid plans.
4.8/5
Performing-arts ticketing platform; lacks donation forms, memberships, and year-round fundraising.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving, custom fields, and donor-covered fees; advanced features require paid plan.
Donation forms with recurring giving options; advanced customization requires paid plan.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management; available on paid plans only. Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management; available on paid plans only.
Full event ticketing with reserved seating, table management, and check-in tools for galas. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with personal fundraising pages; requires higher-tier plan.
Peer-to-peer fundraising with campaign tools; requires higher-tier plan. Auctions
No auction support; requires connecting external auction platforms.
No auction features; focused on ticketed events and performances.
Raffles
No raffle tools; nonprofits need separate platforms for compliance and winner selection. Raffle ticket sales available with limited automation for winner selection and prize management.
Online store
No online store functionality; requires third-party integration for merchandise sales.
No standalone online store; items can be added to events only. Memberships
Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access.
Season subscriptions and passes with patron accounts; designed for performing arts rather than nonprofit memberships.
Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history, segmentation, and export tools.
Patron database with purchase history and seating preferences; limited nonprofit donor-management features. Emails & Newsletter
No campaign email tools or donor newsletters; only basic receipts and thank-you emails.
No fundraising campaign email tools or donor newsletters; provides event reminders and patron communications.
Payment Processing
Stripe and PayPal integration with automated receipts.
No ACH or digital wallets; credit card processing with box office tools and automated settlement. credit card processing with box office tools and automated settlement.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Native in-person payments not supported; offers credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH.
Digital wallets, ACH transfers, and in-person payments not supported; supports credit cards only.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees plus a 2.95% platform fee.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through integrated processing for ticket sales.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout on donation forms.
Digital wallets not clearly supported, which may limit mobile checkout.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available for US donors; platform fee remains 2.95%.
ACH bank transfers not supported.
Tap to Pay App
Native in-person payments not supported; requires separate hardware and third-party integration.
Supports box office and door sales for in-person payments but requires separate setup and staff training.

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.9/5
Unlimited Support
Support available on all plans but response quality varies - email and chat only with slower help during peak seasons Support built for theaters and ticketing operations, not nonprofit fundraising - generic help without mission-focused guidance
Phone Support / Office Hours
No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only Phone support available during business hours but focused on ticketing issues, not fundraising strategy
Webinars
Occasional webinars and recorded sessions - limited live training for new users getting started Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Complete help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources
Searchable help center with articles and FAQs focused on ticketing and venue operations - no nonprofit fundraising guidance Email
Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most
Email support with standard response times - generic help not tailored to nonprofit needs Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and chat support with slower responses during busy periods
Support built for theaters and venues, not nonprofit fundraising