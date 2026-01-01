Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. MemberPlanet takes 4% plus processing fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,950 vs $4,000 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS MemberPlanet
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and MemberPlanet charges monthly fees plus 4% on every gift. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, raffles, and auctions at zero cost, so you keep 100% of what supporters give.
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and MemberPlanet adds platform costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors, so giving feels simple and transparent.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and MemberPlanet requires setup time built for membership orgs. Zeffy gives you every fundraising tool upfront with support from real nonprofit experts, so you can start raising money today.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while MemberPlanet charges up to 4% plus monthly fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295+ to these platforms but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or don't offer them at all.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one place. Donorbox and MemberPlanet require paid upgrades or separate tools for many fundraising activities.
Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit fundraising experts. Donorbox has slower response times during peak seasons, while MemberPlanet focuses on membership management, not fundraising support.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
