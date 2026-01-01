Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. Mightycause takes $229. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Donorbox VS Mightycause
Donorbox takes 2.95% per gift, Mightycause takes up to 1.99% + $0.30. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero processing fees, so you keep 100% of every donation.
Donorbox and Mightycause ask donors to cover fees at checkout. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit, so giving feels simple and transparent.
Donorbox and Mightycause require third-party tools for raffles, auctions, and online stores. Zeffy includes them all in one place, so you can launch any campaign without extra setup or fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited live chat, email, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Both Donorbox and Mightycause limit support based on your plan tier, with slower response times and no phone support for free users.
Yes. Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools alongside event ticketing at zero cost. Donorbox and Mightycause don't offer these features, forcing you to coordinate separate platforms and pay additional fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees and zero processing fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while Mightycause takes 1.99% plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295+ to Donorbox or $199+ to Mightycause, but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and donor CRM all in one platform at no cost. Other all-in-one platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require separate tools for auctions and raffles.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
