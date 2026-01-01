Mightycause

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Designed Specifically for Nonprofits</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unified Dashboard to Track Everything</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies - 2.95% plus card fees per gift
Varies - 2% + card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 - Stripe per transaction; 1.99% + $0.49 via PayPal; ACH direct bank transfers also available (rates vary)
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (credit card processing)
Platform fees: 2.95% - Standard per transaction (1.75% for some features); Pro: 1.75% per transaction (1.5% for some features); Premium: Custom/varies; Cryptocurrency and stock donations: 3.95% total
Platform fees: 1.99% + $0.30 capped maximum per transaction; average fee is ~0.95% + $0.30
Monthly fees: $0 - Starting at $0/month for Standard; Pro: $150/month; Premium: Custom pricing
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees (free subscription model)
Value for money: 4.6
Value for money: 4.3

Features
4.8/5 - Powerful features, but many are locked behind paid plans.
4.5/5 - Easy to use, but lacks key nonprofit tools like auctions, raffles, memberships, and a store.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving, custom fields, and donor-covered fees, with advanced features on paid plans.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring options and basic customization; advanced branding requires paid upgrades.
Ticketing: Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management available on paid plans only.
Ticketing: Event ticketing with registration management included; limited customization on the free plan.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with personal fundraising pages, available on higher-tier paid plans.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team tracking; advanced customization requires paid plans.
Auctions: No auction support; requires external auction platforms.
Auctions: No auction tools; requires third-party integrations and manual coordination.
Raffles: No raffle tools; nonprofits must use separate platforms for compliance.
Raffles: No raffle functionality; nonprofits must use separate platforms and handle compliance.
Online store: No online store functionality; requires third-party integrations for merchandise sales.
Online store: No built-in online store; selling merchandise requires a separate e-commerce platform.
Memberships: Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access.
Memberships: No dedicated membership management; only recurring donations without member portal or tier management.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history, segmentation, and export tools.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation.
Emails & Newsletter: No campaign or donor newsletter tools; only basic receipts and thank-you emails.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic donor communication and thank-you emails with limited campaign tools and automation.
Payment Processing: Stripe and PayPal integrations with automated receipts.
Payment Processing: Stripe integration supporting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers; no in-person tools.
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH for recurring gifts; no in-person options.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees plus 2.95% platform fees.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout on donation forms with standard card fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout on donation forms.
ACH / Bank Transfers: ACH bank transfers available for U.S. donors, reducing card fees on large gifts; 2.95% platform fee still applies.
ACH / Bank Transfers: ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations, reducing fees on larger gifts; platform fees still apply.
Tap to Pay App: In-person payments not supported natively; requires separate hardware purchase and third-party integration.
Tap to Pay App: In-person payments not supported natively; requires separate hardware and third-party integration.

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.3/5
Unlimited Support: Support available on all plans but response quality varies - email and chat only with slower help during peak seasons
Unlimited Support: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help and phone support reserved for paid subscribers starting at $99/mo
Phone Support / Office Hours: No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available during business hours for paid plans - free users get email only
Webinars: Occasional webinars and recorded sessions - limited live training for new users getting started
Webinars: Limited webinar content - smaller platform with fewer educational resources for nonprofits
Help Center: Complete help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources
Help Center: Help center with guides and resources at zero cost - comprehensive but less extensive than larger platforms
Email: Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most
Email: Email support with 24-48 hour response times - faster response on higher-tier plans
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and chat support only with slower responses during busy periods
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid subscribers