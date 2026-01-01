Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. MoneyDolly takes $2,000. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS MoneyDolly
💯
Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, bake sale, or gala keeps 100% of what supporters give — no platform cuts, no processing fees, no surprises.
🔍
Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors, so giving feels simple and transparent without fee calculations or awkward checkout add-ons.
🎟️
Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, event ticketing, and donor management in one free platform — no upgrades, no paywalls, no tool sprawl.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $2,290 to MoneyDolly but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge extra fees for full access to their fundraising suite.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Other platforms provide limited email support with unclear response times and no dedicated nonprofit teams to help with your specific needs.
Yes. Zeffy includes tap-to-pay on any smartphone, so your team can accept donations at galas, walks, or community events without card readers or monthly fees. Other platforms require separate hardware purchases and additional costs for in-person giving.
No. Zeffy combines donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one platform. Other all-in-one platforms lock key features behind paid upgrades or require third-party integrations to get the full fundraising toolkit.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
