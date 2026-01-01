Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. OneCause takes 5% plus setup fees starting at $500. Both platforms eat into your fundraising — $2,950 vs $5,000 lost on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS OneCause
💸
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and OneCause charges $2,995 upfront plus 5% platform fees. Zeffy is 100% free so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🤝
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout and OneCause adds processing costs on top of platform charges. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters — giving stays clear and trustworthy.
🚀
Donorbox locks features behind paid plans and OneCause requires annual contracts and staff training. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and CRM right away so you can start fundraising in minutes.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or setup charges. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. OneCause charges 5% platform fees plus $2,995+ annually. On $10,000 raised, you keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer, auctions, raffles, and donor management right away. Donorbox locks key features behind $150/month plans. OneCause requires annual packages starting at $2,995 for full access.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple without fee calculations or awkward checkout requests.
Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership dues. Unlike all-in-one platforms that charge 3-5% plus monthly fees, we're funded by voluntary contributions from donors who choose to support our mission.
Yes. You own your donor data and can export it from any platform. Zeffy makes importing contacts and donation history simple, so you can start fundraising immediately without losing relationships or starting over.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
