Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation. OnlineGiving.org charges $35/month plus 2.75% fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,950 vs $2,170 on $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS OnlineGiving.org
Donorbox takes 2.95% per ticket and OnlineGiving.org charges $35/month plus processing fees. Zeffy gives you raffle tools, compliance tracking, and winner selection at zero cost — so your 50/50 or basket raffle actually raises money.
Donorbox doesn't support raffles and OnlineGiving.org requires workarounds or third-party platforms. Zeffy includes built-in raffle tools with ticket limits, automated winner selection, and compliance features — all fee-free.
OnlineGiving.org requires merchant account approval that delays your fundraising by days or weeks. Zeffy lets you create and launch your raffle in under 30 minutes with no waiting, no paywalls, and no technical setup.
Yes. Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools at no cost, so you can host fundraising events without juggling multiple platforms. Both Donorbox and OnlineGiving.org require separate third-party tools for auctions and raffles.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Donorbox offers slower email-only support, while OnlineGiving.org reserves phone support for paid plans starting at $99/month.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. OnlineGiving.org starts at $35/month plus 2.75% processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox and $695 to OnlineGiving.org but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away. Both Donorbox and OnlineGiving.org lock key features like peer-to-peer and advanced tools behind paid plans starting at $150/month and $35/month respectively.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
