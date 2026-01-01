OnlineGiving.org

Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 - Stripe: per transaction; PayPal: 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction; ACH direct bank transfers also available (rates vary) vs 2.75% + $0.15 - Credit/Debit under $10k monthly volume; lower rates for higher volumes; separate AMEX and ACH rates with volume-based pricing

Platform fees: 2.95% - Standard plan starting fee per transaction; lower percentages for some features and Pro/Premium plans; 3.95% total for cryptocurrency and stock donations vs N/A - No separate platform fees mentioned; included in monthly subscription

Monthly fees: $0 - Starting at $0 for Standard; Pro: $150/month; Premium: Custom pricing vs $35/month - Plans start at $35/month with options for higher-tier plans for larger churches with larger donation volumes

Value for money: 4.6 vs 4.7

Features: 4.8/5 - Requires paid plans for advanced features; basic donation forms need upgrades for peer-to-peer and donor tools vs 4.5/5 - Higher transaction fees and paid tiers limit access; peer-to-peer requires premium plans Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields; advanced features require a paid plan vs Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan

Ticketing: Event ticketing with registration forms and attendee management; available on paid plans only vs Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools; available on higher-tier paid plans Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with personal fundraising pages; requires higher-tier paid plan to access vs Peer-to-peer campaigns with supporter pages and team features; available on premium plans only Auctions: No auction support; requires external auction platforms vs No auction support; requires external auction platforms

Raffles: No raffle tools; requires separate platforms for compliance and winner selection vs No dedicated raffle tools; requires workarounds or third-party platforms Online store: No online store functionality; requires third-party integrations for merchandise sales vs No built-in store functionality; requires separate e-commerce platform for merchandise sales Memberships: Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access vs Membership programs with recurring billing and member portal access

Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history, segmentation, and export tools vs Donor database with giving history, contact management, and export tools

Emails & Newsletter: No email marketing campaign tools; only basic receipts and thank-you emails vs No email marketing campaign tools; only basic receipts and thank-you emails Payment Processing: Stripe and PayPal integration with automated receipts vs Stripe integration with automated receipts; charges 2.75% + $0.15 per card and 1.00% + $0.25 per ACH charges 2.75% + $0.15 per card and 1.00% + $0.25 per ACH.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods: Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers; in-person requires third-party setup vs Credit cards and ACH only; lacks digital wallet and in-person options

Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees vs Accepts all major credit and debit cards through its gateway with standard processing fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout on donation forms vs Digital wallet payments not supported

ACH / Bank Transfers: ACH bank transfers available for US donors, reducing fees on large gifts but platform fees still apply vs Supports ACH bank transfers for recurring donations to lower fees on larger monthly gifts

Tap to Pay App: In-person payments not supported without third-party hardware or integration vs In-person payments not supported; requires separate hardware setup and third-party tools

Customer Support: 4.6/5 vs 4.7/5

Unlimited Support: Support available on all plans but response quality varies - email and chat only with slower help during peak seasons vs Support access depends on pricing tier - priority help and phone support reserved for paid plans starting at $99/month Phone Support / Office Hours: No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only vs Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - basic users limited to email and chat options Webinars: Occasional webinars and recorded sessions - limited live training for new users getting started vs No dedicated onboarding - users rely on self-serve resources and occasional webinars Help Center: Complete help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources vs Knowledge base with articles and FAQs available, though some advanced guides and training require a paid account

Email: Email support with 24-48 hour response times - slower during peak giving seasons when nonprofits need help most vs Email support provided with response times varying by plan level - priority given to paying customers Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and chat support only with slower responses during peak times vs Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users