Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation. Open Collective takes up to 10% in host fees. Both charge nonprofits — $2,950 vs $10,000 lost on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Open Collective
💸
Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Open Collective takes 5-10% in host fees. Zeffy is 100% free, so every raffle ticket, event registration, and donation goes straight to your mission.
🤝
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout. Open Collective routes funds through fiscal hosts. Zeffy gives you direct payouts with zero platform fees, so giving feels simple and trustworthy.
🚀
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and auctions behind paid plans. Open Collective requires fiscal host approval. Zeffy gives you raffles, ticketing, CRM, and email tools upfront, so you can fundraise in minutes.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Other all-in-one platforms charge 2.95-10% per donation plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require third-party integrations.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or donors, and funds go directly to your bank account. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, and raffles at zero cost. Other all-in-one platforms either don't offer these tools or charge extra fees on top of their platform costs.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support year-round. Other platforms slow down during peak giving seasons or limit support to paid plans only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
