Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. Peoplesfundraising takes $175. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Peoplesfundraising
💸
Donorbox takes 2.95% per transaction and Peoplesfundraising charges 1.75–2.75%. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your cause without platform cuts eating into your budget.
❤️
Donorbox asks donors to calculate and cover fees at checkout. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so giving feels simple and transparent without awkward fee math or guilt.
🚀
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and Peoplesfundraising offers limited donor tools. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, CRM, and email in one place from day one, so you can fundraise without juggling platforms or paying for upgrades.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Other all-in-one platforms like Donorbox charge 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while Peoplesfundraising takes 1.75-2.75% per transaction. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose hundreds to fees with other platforms but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, memberships, CRM, and email tools right away. Other all-in-one platforms lock key features like peer-to-peer fundraising and advanced tools behind paid plans or charge extra fees.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout like other platforms require.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Most questions get answered within hours, not days. Other all-in-one platforms like Donorbox have 24-48 hour email response times and no phone support, while Peoplesfundraising offers unclear support with no dedicated nonprofit team.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one place with zero fees. Other all-in-one platforms either charge extra fees for each activity type or require paid plans to unlock key features like auctions and raffles.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
