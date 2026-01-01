Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. Pledge takes $500 without donor tips. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox takes 2.95% per gift plus processing fees. Pledge charges you when tips don't cover costs. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout. Pledge relies on tips to stay free. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit, so giving feels simple and trustworthy.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and auctions behind paid plans. Pledge doesn't offer raffles or memberships. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one place for free.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Pledge charges fees on larger gifts and $5 monthly disbursement fees. On $10,000 raised, you keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and membership management in one fee-free platform. Both Donorbox and Pledge lock key features behind paid plans or don't offer them at all.
Zeffy offers unlimited email, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. We respond within hours, not days. Both competitors offer limited support with slower response times and no phone access.
Yes. You can export your donor information from both platforms and import it into Zeffy's donor management system. Our support team walks you through the migration process to ensure nothing gets lost.
Never. Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, events, memberships, and everything else. Unlike competitors who add monthly fees or processing charges, we've never charged nonprofits a single cent.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
