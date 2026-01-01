Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation. Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus 2.9% fees. Compare two paid platforms that both cost nonprofits thousands annually.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Pledge It
💸
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Pledge It charges $150/month plus processing fees. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
❤️
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and Pledge It adds subscription costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so giving stays simple and transparent.
🚀
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and Pledge It requires setup time and learning curves. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, auctions, and CRM right away, so you can start fundraising today without upgrades or training.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one place. No monthly fees, no per-transaction cuts, no add-on costs.
Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support year-round with real people who understand nonprofits. No business-hour limits or slower response times when you need us most.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, monthly costs, or processing fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Pledge It charges $150/month plus transaction fees. You keep every dollar raised with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM tools immediately. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require separate tools.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple without fee calculations or awkward requests.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
