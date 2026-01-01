Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Raise 365 charges 5% + 2.9% + $0.30 — nearly $800 on every $10,000 raised versus $295 with Donorbox.
Donorbox VS Raise 365
Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation and Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of every dollar raised — no math, no surprises, no fees.
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and Raise 365 adds nearly 8% in total costs. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit, so giving stays simple and transparent.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced tools behind paid plans starting at $150/month. Raise 365 hides pricing and limits features without upgrades. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, CRM, and email right away — all free, all the time.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores at zero cost. Donorbox locks ticketing behind paid plans and has no raffle tools. Raise 365 requires upgrades for most features.
Never. Zeffy keeps giving simple with zero fees for your nonprofit or donors. Other platforms ask donors to cover fees or do math at checkout, making the giving experience complicated.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM tools right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require third-party integrations.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Most questions get answered within hours, not days, and there are no paywalls for priority help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
