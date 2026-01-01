Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Raisely charges 4% or $99/month. Both take money from your mission — $295 vs $400 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
Raisely takes 4% and Donorbox charges 2.95% on every ticket, plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% of proceeds for your mission.
❤️
Raisely and Donorbox ask donors to tip the platform or pay monthly fees to unlock tools. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters — giving stays simple and transparent.
🚀
Raisely requires a paid plan for full features and Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind upgrades. Zeffy gives you raffles, ticketing, auctions, and CRM right away with free support from real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Raisely charges 4% platform fees or $99/month for full features. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $400 to Raisely but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away. Both Donorbox and Raisely lock key features behind paid plans starting at $150/month and $99/month respectively.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and team campaigns at no cost. Donorbox charges $150/month for peer-to-peer features, while Raisely requires $99/month for full event tools.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides live chat, email, and phone support to every user for free. Both Donorbox and Raisely reserve priority support for paid customers, leaving free users with slower response times.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
